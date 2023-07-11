Unique in-ring segment announced ahead of this week’s WWE RAW

WWE just announced that Alpha Academy will hold a special graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri on tonight's episode of Raw.

Chad Gable's Alpha Academy has been around since 2020 but has only produced one student, Otis. The duo has been together for more than a couple of years, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro early last year.

During that feud against Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, Alpha Academy held a graduation ceremony for Otis. It was an over-the-top segment since Gable and Otis were bad guys back then, which led to RK-Bro interrupting it.

As announced by WWE on Twitter, Alpha Academy will hold its second-ever graduation ceremony. Maxxine Dupri has earned her degree after a successful in-ring debut last week that resulted in a win against The Viking Raiders. The ceremony will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Maxxine Dupri was in her very first match last week, teaming up with Chad Gable and Otis to defeat The Viking Raiders. Dupri got the pin on Valhalla to give the Alpha Academy the victory.

Alpha Academy starting to become popular with the WWE Universe

Things have been going great for Alpha Academy ever since they added Maxxine Dupri to the group. They are gaining a lot of popularity with the WWE Universe over the past few weeks and it showed on last week's RAW in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chad Gable even praised his stable for "thriving" while also taking shots at The Bloodline and The Judgment Day:

"All these other squads are falling apart before our eyes — but Alpha Academy is thriving. This is our crew. We haven't even begun to peak. Roll with us," Gable tweeted.

Alpha Academy has turned into one of the hottest acts in WWE right now The company will continue to take advantage of that by holding a potentially hilarious segment on tonight's RAW. But with the feud against The Viking Raiders not possibly done with Alpha Academy, fans should expect another interrupted ceremony.

Have you been impressed with Alpha Academy lately? Give your thoughts about Chad Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri in the comments section below.

