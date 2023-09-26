Unique WWE match comes to an end with dominant star destroying Otis

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Otis collided with "Big" Bronson Reed in a singles match. Last week on the red brand, the latter defeated the former's tag team partner, Chad Gable.

On WWE RAW this week, it was a battle of the heavyweights between Otis and Reed. During the match, the duo were both taken down with a double clothesline and rolled to the outside.

Otis took down Reed with a lariat on the floor. However, after the former WWE NXT North American Champion got up, he sent the Alpha Academy member into the ringpost. He took him down with a lariat of his own at ringside.

Back in the ring, Bronson Reed slammed his opponent onto the mat with a Samoan Drop for a two-count. The two stars collided in a double crossbody. Otis then performed a series of strikes followed by a back elbow.

He then did a roll, followed by an Olympic Slam. He hit Reed with a splash in the corner, did the Caterpillar, and finished it with an elbow drop.

Otis then went for a splash off the middle rope, but Bronson Reed got out of the way. The latter hit his Tsunami finishing move, went for the cover, and won the match.

