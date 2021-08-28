Universal Championship match confirmed for next week's SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured Finn Balor challenging Roman Reigns for a Universal Championship match on Friday next week. The bout has now been made official, and the blue brand's top title will be on the line.

Balor and The Tribal Chief were initially set to collide at SummerSlam for the championship, but before the Prince could sign on the dotted line, he was ambushed by Baron Corbin and taken out of the title picture. John Cena then laid out Corbin before proceeding with his motives. Cena ended up signing on the dotted line to grant himself a Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The following week, Finn Balor got retribution from Corbin by defeating him, and now he's ready to reclaim the opportunity stolen from him. He interrupted the celebration between The Bloodline and laid out a challenge to Roman Reigns for next week's show, culminating in a brawl involving The Usos and Street Profits. WWE has now confirmed on Twitter that the title match will occur on the next edition of SmackDown.

Several WWE SmackDown have their sights set on the Universal Champion

Finn Balor is not the only superstar on SmackDown that is after the Universal Title, as Seth Rollins and Edge would also like a piece of The Head of the Table. With the arrival of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, we can expect him to join the line as well.

Lesnar and Reigns have had a storied past together, and Paul Heyman plays a significant role in the scenario. The Beast Incarnate would be the most logical option for Roman to feud with next.

Mr. Money in the Bank, Big E, could also end up going after the Universal Title if he chooses to cash in his contract on Reigns. The Tribal Chief will have to watch his back on SmackDown, because everyone has their sights on his prize.

