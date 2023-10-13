Unmasked Rey Mysterio spotted with Naomi, Sasha Banks, a Bloodline member, and another WWE star in rare moment

It appears that Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rey Mysterio, and several other WWE stars recently enjoyed a night out. The stars have taken pictures together, and among them, the Hall of Famer was not wearing his mask, giving a glimpse at his life outside the ring in a rare moment. Bayley and Bloodline member Jimmy Uso were present as well.

Banks and Naomi, now going by the names Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu, left WWE last year and have found their way to other companies. They've found a level of success there, with Naomi currently competing in IMPACT Wrestling, while Banks has competed in NJPW and Stardom. She's now recovering from an ankle injury.

While they're not with the company anymore, it has not stopped either star from spending time with their former colleagues. They've been spotted with WWE stars several times, with this being the latest occasion.

Bayley and Naomi posted stories with the other stars. One picture showed The Role Model with Naomi, Sasha Banks, Jimmy Uso, and Rey Mysterio.

While Jimmy's presence was not surprising, as he's married to Naomi, Mysterio's presence was unusual, especially because he was unmasked.

Naomi, Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks, and Bayley had a night out.

To respect him, Bayley covered his face with a crown emoji. The group attended an Usher concert as well.

Have you ever seen Rey unmasked? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE