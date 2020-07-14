Unsanctioned match scheduled for WWE RAW

Randy Orton is no longer a person who can be controlled. 2020 has seen an old vicious side of Randy Orton resurface yet again. While there was an amazing surprise at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, with the return of the Rated-R Superstar Edge, since then, the return has not been one that he will look back on fondly. Immediately after the Royal Rumble match, the next night on WWE RAW, Edge was assaulted by Randy Orton. The two have since been embroiled in a feud, and Randy Orton has been able to place not only Edge but also his best friend Christian on the shelf by bringing back the punt. Now, next week on RAW, Randy Orton apparently has another name in his mind, who is in danger of being punted — The Big Show.

Next week on WWE RAW, Randy Orton will be facing The Big Show in an unsanctioned match.

Randy Orton faced Edge in an incredible match at WrestleMania 36. The two faced each other in a Last Man Standing Match and Edge was able to get his revenge on Randy Orton for attacking him and his wife, Beth Phoenix, on WWE RAW. Edge came away with the victory but the feud was far from over.

Instead, Edge faced Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in what was touted as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. Unfortunately for Edge, the match saw him getting injured, and the finish saw Randy Orton putting away the Rated-R Superstar.

With that being the case, Christian confronted Randy Orton next. This, too, would not end well. Randy Orton seemingly lost control once again, provoked Christian into facing him in a match, and saw Ric Flair take out Christian from behind with a low blow, allowing Orton to put him away with a punt.

