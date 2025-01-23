Unscripted and violent Brock Lesnar moment was never planned; WWE veteran gets brutally honest: "That wasn't part of the deal"

Brock Lesnar is known for his unhinged and unscripted violence. The Beast has been a part of some of the company's most brutal moments.

However, in an interview with MalcolmMuscle via MuscleManMalcolm, WWE Legend and former Cruiserweight Champion Nunzio talked about an unscripted incident where he trapped The Beast.

Lesnar is a former 10-time WWE World Champion and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

The veteran mentioned an incident where they accidentally locked him in a room which led to Vince McMahon having to clean up the mess. The whole altercation wasn't planned at all as per Nunzio.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"That wasn't supposed to happen, we were supposed to block him in a room, we screwed up and Vince had to pay for that. That wasn't part of the deal we weren't supposed to do that, Yes but we locked him in the room." [3:03-3:25]

Expand Tweet

During the interaction, The legend praised Brock multiple times, saying big guys like him helped him save a few years in his career on the shelf. Nunzui stated multiple times how he was glad to work with big guys like Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

Check out the episode below:

Nunzio on the experience of working with big guys like Brock Lesnar

Nunzio stated that he loved working with guys who were bigger than him in size.

He stated that having bigger partners proved to be beneficial for him which helped him learn to perform in different ways and not just the Cruiserweight division.

"That was great for me to have bigger partners because I am a small guy. So guys from my era: Me, Jamie Noble, Crash Holly, Shannon Moore and Funaki; all of those guys. I was very lucky to have partners that were big and I was able to work with them instead of just the Cruiserweight thing, which ended up coming handy later on when it gave me a couple years life on the shelf, having working with bigger guys like The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, all of these guys." [3:25-3:55]

The interaction brought out a very serious yet hilarious incident about "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar which many fans are intrigued by.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback