Unseen Brock Lesnar photo shows him driving his tractor before SummerSlam 2022

A BTS picture of Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2022 is currently making the rounds on the internet.

At SummerSlam 2022, The Beast Incarnate challenged Roman Reigns for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal title. The 23-minute Last Man Standing match ended with The Tribal Chief retaining his titles.

Brock Lesnar came out for the match driving a tractor as the 48,000 fans in attendance gaped in disbelief. At one point during the contest, Lesnar lifted the ring with the aid of his tractor in quite possibly the craziest WWE moment of the year. Unfortunately, The Beast still ended up losing the match.

A photo has now emerged from the event, which shows Lesnar rehearsing his tractor spot hours before the match.

Check it out below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/wgHL2wf81d Brock Lesnar rehearsing with his tractor before Summerslam 2022

Brock Lesnar can't compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal title as long as Roman Reigns is champion

The SummerSlam match had a stipulation attached to it. It stated that Brock Lesnar would be barred from challenging for the title as long as Roman Reigns is champion, if he ended up losing the bout.

Lesnar hasn't competed for the top title since then and has had feuds with Bobby Lashley, Omos, and Cody Rhodes. The veteran is going to take on The American Nightmare in their third match at the upcoming SummerSlam 2023 event.

Lesnar lost to Rhodes in less than 10 minutes at Backlash and evened the score at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns is still champion about a year after defeating Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He headlined WrestleMania for the third consecutive time this year and defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Reigns is currently feuding with his cousin Jey Uso and the duo is seemingly going to collide in a massive main event at SummerSlam.

What was your immediate reaction to Lesnar driving a tractor to the ring at SummerSlam 2022? Share in the comments below.