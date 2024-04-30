Unseen footage of SmackDown star breaking down in tears after major announcement during WWE Draft; Shawn Michaels present

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently took to social media to share unseen footage of a SmackDown star breaking down in tears after she was picked in tonight's draft. The star being referred to is Blair Davenport.

After her stint with All Elite Wrestling, Davenport signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, NXT. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the 28-year-old star was picked by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis in the last round of the 2024 Draft.

Shawn Michaels recently took to X/Twitter to share footage of a different angle of Blair Davenport's reaction after she was called up to the main roster. The Hall of Famer sent a warning to the SmackDown roster, mentioning they should be ready for a fight after the upstart's arrival.

"The surface has barely been scratched as far as what [Blair Davenport] is capable of between those ropes. A warning to the #SmackDown roster... be ready for a FIGHT! #WWEDraft," Michaels wrote.

Although Blair Davenport has yet to win a title in World Wrestling Entertainment, she is still a major addition to the women's roster on Friday Night SmackDown.

Shawn Michaels sent a message after another NXT star was drafted to WWE SmackDown

On Night One of the 2024 Draft, Carmelo Hayes was drafted to SmackDown. Following the announcement, Shawn Michaels took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Heartbreak Kid heaped praise on Hayes, saying he helped lay the foundation of NXT's new era and called him a game-changer.

"[Carmelo Hayes] is a champion in every sense of the word who helped lay the foundation of everything this new era of #WWENXT has become. #SmackDown just picked up a game changer, and I couldn’t be more proud," he wrote.

A lot of NXT stars were called up to the main roster during the 2024 Draft. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for their future.