  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Unseen footage of SmackDown star breaking down in tears after major announcement during WWE Draft; Shawn Michaels present

Unseen footage of SmackDown star breaking down in tears after major announcement during WWE Draft; Shawn Michaels present

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 30, 2024 17:49 IST
Shawn Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image credits: Michaels' Twitter and RAW on SonyLiv]

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently took to social media to share unseen footage of a SmackDown star breaking down in tears after she was picked in tonight's draft. The star being referred to is Blair Davenport.

After her stint with All Elite Wrestling, Davenport signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, NXT. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the 28-year-old star was picked by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis in the last round of the 2024 Draft.

Shawn Michaels recently took to X/Twitter to share footage of a different angle of Blair Davenport's reaction after she was called up to the main roster. The Hall of Famer sent a warning to the SmackDown roster, mentioning they should be ready for a fight after the upstart's arrival.

"The surface has barely been scratched as far as what [Blair Davenport] is capable of between those ropes. A warning to the #SmackDown roster... be ready for a FIGHT! #WWEDraft," Michaels wrote.

Check out his tweet below.

Although Blair Davenport has yet to win a title in World Wrestling Entertainment, she is still a major addition to the women's roster on Friday Night SmackDown.

Shawn Michaels sent a message after another NXT star was drafted to WWE SmackDown

On Night One of the 2024 Draft, Carmelo Hayes was drafted to SmackDown. Following the announcement, Shawn Michaels took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Heartbreak Kid heaped praise on Hayes, saying he helped lay the foundation of NXT's new era and called him a game-changer.

"[Carmelo Hayes] is a champion in every sense of the word who helped lay the foundation of everything this new era of #WWENXT has become. #SmackDown just picked up a game changer, and I couldn’t be more proud," he wrote.

A lot of NXT stars were called up to the main roster during the 2024 Draft. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for their future.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?