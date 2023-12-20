Unseen footage of top WWE champion struggling as he's stretchered out after referee stoppage in title match

Behind the roaring of the crowd and the triumphant music, a camera caught a glimpse of the vulnerability of the top WWE champion laid bare on a stretcher.

The star in question is Ilja Dragunov - the current NXT Champion. Last night on the developmental brand, Brawling Brutes member Ridge Holland appeared in the ring with The Mad Russian and challenged him to a match.

In the main event, the 30-year-old star had an early advantage over Holland, and he didn't hold back in proving himself to be a fighting champion. The ring floor became a battlefield of flying kicks, with Ridge Holland narrowly missing a pin on Ilja Dragunov.

But then, fate intervened after the NXT Champion's arm twisted at an unnatural angle. WWE Officials rushed in, carefully placing a neck brace on the fallen champion before whisking him away on a stretcher, which led to the stoppage of the match.

The Stamford-based promotion's NXT Instagram handle took to the platform and shared unseen footage of The Mad Russian struggling, casting a shadow of vulnerability over his usual dominance.

What could happen after Ilja Dragunov's injury on WWE NXT?

Following the nasty spot on NXT television, fans were left wondering if Dragunov had suffered a legitimate injury. However, reports suggest that the 30-year-old star's injury is kayfabe and not real.

Irrespective of that, the speculation for The Mad Russian's next move has been swirling on the internet. He is scheduled to defend his title against Trick Williams on January 2 at the New Year's Evil show.

However, the title match between the two men can be in jeopardy, and Williams might have to wait a little longer to get his hands on the WWE NXT Championship. However, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels could strip Dragunov of the coveted title and figure out a new way to crown a new champion.

Do you think The Mad Russian will return to WWE to defend his title against Trick Williams?