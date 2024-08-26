Unsigned real-life Bloodline members drop shocking tease amid WWE signing rumors

A popular real-life Bloodline member recently took to social media to drop a massive tease amid rumors of her joining WWE alongside her sister. The names in question are Taahine and TalaVou Tonga, better known as The Tonga Twins.

The duo has already made a huge name in the pro wrestling world by becoming the first-ever Tongan female wrestlers to win the World Tag Team Championship during their time in Women of Wrestling (WOW). Taahine and TalaVou were recently spotted training at the WWE Performance Center, after which many fans believed The Tonga Twins would sign for the Triple H-led promotion soon.

However, it seems like Taahine Tonga and TalaVou Tonga have something else in mind. Taahine recently took to X/Twitter to drop a shocking tease, seemingly disclosing that they might sign for AEW instead of WWE. The star wrote that they would compete where "the best wrestle," which is the tagline of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"Where do the Tonga twins want to wrestle next is the question everyone wants to know ???? Wherever the best wrestle the end!!" she wrote.

Taahine and TalaVou's fellow Tongan wrestlers, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, are currently part of The Bloodline in WWE. The SmackDown duo is feuding with Roman Reigns alongside Solo Sikoa.

The real-life Bloodline members posed alongside a popular former WWE star and current AEW champion

The abovementioned tease of joining AEW might just be a confirmation by The Tonga Twins, as they were recently spotted alongside former WWE star and current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Taahine Tonga took to X/Twitter to upload a Boomerang with Mone and her sister TalaVou Tonga. She also sent a two-word message.

"Mone moves," she wrote.

Before this post, Taahine mentioned in a post that she looked up to Mercedes Mone and has since tweeted about the TBS Champion on several occasions.

Many fans are now convinced that The Tonga Twins might be headed to AEW. It will be interesting to see whether the real-life Bloodline members will end up in the Stamford-based promotion's rival company.

