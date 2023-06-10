'Unstable' WWE Superstar allegedly called the cops on Vince McMahon; falsely accused him

After a tense backstage confrontation, ex-WWE star Nailz allegedly called the cops on Vince McMahon in 1992.

Nailz's backstage attack on McMahon is well-documented. The ex-WWE star attacked McMahon in his office in late 1992 over a financial dispute. This was it for Nailz as a WWE Superstar and he was never brought back to WWE TV again.

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine recently had a chat with Title Match Wrestling and opened up about the infamous incident. As per Valentine, Nailz called the cops on Vince McMahon and falsely accused him to avoid arrest for attacking him. Check out Valentine's full comments:

"So then Nailz went and got on a phone, went to a phone booth and called the police and said Vince grabbed his crotch. When he was getting a payoff, he was sexually abusing him, so he wouldn't get arrested. Smart. Nailz shouldn't have done that. I don't condone that but it's a funny story. Nailz had a bad temper." [1:22-1:52]

Nailz felt Vince McMahon was preventing him from growing as a star

Several wrestling personalities have shared their views on Nailz's attack in the past. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the same on Grillin' JR back in 2020. As per Ross, Nailz was "kind of unstable" and felt that Vince was preventing him from getting over on WWE TV.

“Nailz is a little different cat, kind of unstable from what I remember, and he wasn’t getting his break, he wasn’t getting his push, there it is, that push word again, and he felt like that Vince was personally subduing his growth. Let me ask you how smart that really is if you think about. Why would you have someone on your payroll, and you’re paying them, and you’re traveling them, and you’re putting them on television, if you want their character to die?" [H/T 411Mania]

Judging by how WWE blackballed Nailz after the incident, it's clear as day that Vince never forgave him for the attack and for calling the police on him. Nailz's last pro-wrestling match was 26 years ago, on WCW TV.

