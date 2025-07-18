"Until I hang up my boots" - CM Punk gives honest opinion on working with Triple H

CM Punk returned to WWE in 2023. After working with the promotion for over a year, he has shared his honest opinion on working with Triple H.

The Straight Edge Superstar shocked the world when he returned at Survivor Series 2023. This is because many fans didn't think it would ever happen. Punk's relationship with WWE turned sour during his first run in the company. He walked out of the promotion suddenly and was fired on his wedding day in response.

CM Punk also sued the company after his exit and stayed away from the wrestling business for several years until he made his AEW debut in 2021. After a controversial exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Second City Saint was back in WWE a few months later.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, Punk shared his honest thoughts about working with Triple H, considering the two men were not on the best of terms in the past. However, the former AEW star's view of The Game has changed, and he now loves working with him. He also said that he doesn't want to take on an office role while still being an active wrestler. He also said that he will continue to be excited about wrestling until he retires.

"Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix. You can not try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion. I’m stoked being a wrestler and until I hang my boots up, I’m going to be stoked being a wrestler. I want to do the best I can with the group I have, which are some supremely talented, genius minds for the wrestling business." [H/T TVInsider]

CM Punk and Triple H are finally on the same page

CM Punk and Triple H were both top stars in WWE for many years. Therefore, they competed against each other. As a result, they did not always get along, especially when The Game took on an office role. However, a lot has changed since then, and both of them have managed to put the past behind them and move on.

During the same interview, CM Punk spoke about his relationship with Triple H. The Straight Edge Superstar mentioned that they now have a better understanding of each other since they are no longer competing against one another. He also said that they are on the same page and want to help the next generation of WWE stars.

"Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding. I’ve advanced in my life to a point where I have the perspective I didn’t have before. For him likewise has advanced in life to where he has experiences and knowledge he didn’t have before. Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation and kind of guide them the right way with their creativity showing through but also producing them. It’s more like, 'Maybe do it this way and see what happens.'” [H/T TVInsider]

It's good to see that CM Punk and Triple H are finally getting along after years of rivalry.

