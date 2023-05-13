Upcoming WWE live events schedule appears to reveal Rhea Ripley's next challengers - Reports

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's next feud appears to be against Natalya, with upcoming WWE live events schedule hinting at her next challengers.

Ripley faced off against Dana Brooke on this week's episode of WWE RAW and got an easy victory. The SmackDown Women's Champion continued the beatdown after the bell, prompting Natalya to come out and confront her.

With Night of Champions happening in about two weeks, Ripley will likely face Natalya in Saudi Arabia. It appears Natalya is likely a one-off feud, with the schedule for the upcoming WWE live events hinting at The Eradicator's opponents for the next few months.

According to @femalelroom on Twitter, Ripley is advertised to face Tegan Nox in upcoming live events. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is also scheduled for a couple of Triple Threat matches that involve Nox, Natalya, and Candice LeRae.

While nothing is set in stone for television, live event matches are a good indicator of what's next for Rhea Ripley. Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae are fresh matchups for Mami, and working together in live events will prepare them for live programming.

Meanwhile, it looks like Bianca Belair's next feud could feature both Asuka and Bayley. Belair defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 39, but there are rumors that The Empress of Tomorrow will turn heel to freshen up their feud. Bayley, on the other hand, has been unsuccessful in dethroning Belair in the past.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title at Backlash

Rhea Ripley's first feud after winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 from Charlotte Flair was against Zelina Vega. The LWO member challenged Ripley at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It was a hostile crowd for The Nightmare since Vega, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was wrestling on the island for the first time in her career. However, Ripley proved to be too much for the former Queen of the Ring winner. She picked up the win after hitting her Riptide finisher.

Ripley has been on a roll ever since joining The Judgment Day last year. She's become one of the top stars for WWE, winning the Royal Rumble match en route to a WrestleMania 39 victory. She was also the first pick of RAW on the second night of the WWE Draft.

Who would you like to see Rhea Ripley face next after Natalya? Give us your answer in the comments section below.

