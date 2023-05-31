Update on 37-year-old WWE Superstar's future following major loss at Night Of Champions

Mustafa Ali has provided an update regarding his future following his loss at WWE Night of Champions.

At Night of Champions, Mustafa Ali took on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. This was the biggest match of Ali's career thus far as he went toe-to-toe with the Ring General with the prestigious title on the line.

Despite the size difference, Ali put up a tough fight against Gunther, but it wasn't enough to end the big man's title reign. Following the loss at Night of Champions, many fans wondered what would be next for Ali, and they got the answer tonight on NXT.

Mustafa Ali showed up on this week's episode of NXT during the tag match between Wes Lee & Tyler Bate and DYAD. He was also on commentary for the match and said that since he's a free agent, he can show up anywhere, including NXT. This is an indication that Mustafa Ali will make more appearances in the white and gold brand.

Following Lee and Bate's win, a brawl broke out between Schism and the Creed Brothers. As Joe Gacy tried to take advantage of the opportunity and attack Lee, Ali jumped to his rescue.

Ali showing up on NXT makes things interesting. We will have to wait and see if he goes after Wes Lee's NXT North American Championship.

Are you happy to see Mustafa Ali in NXT? Sound off in the comments section.

