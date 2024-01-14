Update on absent WWE star potentially returning after 5 months- Reports

A significant update has surfaced regarding the injury status of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

In July last year, Deville clinched the Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green. However, she had to relinquish the title shortly after, as she suffered an ACL injury during a match on SmackDown.

A positive development has emerged recently. As per PWInsider, the 30-year-old superstar has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center over the last few days.

Sonya Deville recently spoke about CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk's shocking return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames, stands out as one of the most memorable moments in recent pro wrestling history.

During a recent interview, Sonya Deville shared her thoughts regarding the "Best in the World."

Deville acknowledged Punk as the most talked-about pro wrestlers globally, besides adding that she is "excited to see what he's gonna do this time around."

"I mean when there is controversy, there is rating, right? People like to be entertained, people like drama. I think CM Punk is talented. I have never actually crossed paths with him, he left right before I started my career. I don’t know him personally at all but I know what he has done in his career. I think it’s for business and I am excited to see what he’s gonna do this time around. He is one of the most talked about wrestlers on the planet. The fans have been talking about him and rumbling for years. So, I mean as a businessman, how do you deny that?" Deville said.

Deville, presently sidelined due to injury, is expected to make her in-ring return later this year.

Meanwhile, Punk has already confirmed his participation in the upcoming traditional Royal Rumble match. The PLE will take place on January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

