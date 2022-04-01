Update on Alexa Bliss' status ahead of WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Alexa Bliss has not yet been spotted in Dallas, Texas and we are just a couple of days away from the upcoming premium live-event, WrestleMania 38.

According to PWInsider, Bliss has not been spotted at the Dallas airport or in the area around the AT&T Stadium, the arena that will host this year's Showcase of Immortals.

Bliss hasn't been booked for a match or a segment at WrestleMania. She was last seen in-ring in the Elimination Chamber at the namesake premium live-event in February. This might mean that she is not making a return this weekend, although there is still time for her to get to Texas.

She might become one in the long line of talent that makes returns at the RAW after WrestleMania. But even as that takes place in the same city (from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX), that too seems unlikely.

Alexa Bliss did not wrestle in a match at last year's WrestleMania 37 either. She instead interfered in a match between Randy Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, costing Wyatt the match.

Despite Alexa Bliss' absence, two injured superstars have been spotted in Dallas ahead of WrestleMania

According to PWInsider, Bayley and Asuka were spotted in Dallas, Texas ahead of WrestleMania 38. Both superstars have been inactive due to injury and are due to return in the near future.

Asuka suffered a shoulder injury after last year's Money In The Bank event, where she competed in the titular ladder match. She was not drafted to any brand in the WWE 2021 Draft. There is currently no confirmation on a return date, though reports have claimed that WWE expects her to return in the spring.

Bayley competed in her final match on the June 25 2021 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She was slated to face Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank in 2021, but was ruled out as a result of a torn ACL, which reportedly kept her out for 9 months (right on time for a post WrestleMania return).

With the two injured superstars making appearances in Dallas, Alexa Bliss still hasn't been spotted, so it is unlikely that we will see her on our screens anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss probably not being at WrestleMania 38? Are you excited to see her back on TV? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

