Update on Becky Lynch's injury; expected return date revealed

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently announced that she fractured her larynx during the WWE Road to WrestleMania house show in Allentown, PA, last night. Due to the injury, she didn't appear on this week's Monday Night RAW.

According to PWInsider, Big Time Becks is legitimately hurt and is expected to return in about two weeks. If everything goes according to plan, Lynch will be good to go for WrestleMania 38. She's set to face Belair on the first night of the wrestling extravaganza.

Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's Championship in the main event of last night's live event in Allentown against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. She successfully retained the gold but was unable to escape a beating at the hands of The EST of WWE.

In an Instagram post, she stated that Belair is responsible for her injury.

"Unfortunately I will not be at WWE Raw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of WWE Allentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!" - wrote Lynch.

Bianca commented on Becky's announcement, saying somebody had to shut the latter up.

Here is the EST's response:

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are the first two women to win a match in the main event of WrestleMania

Becky Lynch and Bianca are two of the biggest female stars in the entire industry right now. They both made history during their respective main event matches at WrestleMania.

Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey were the first women to headline the Show of Shows in 2019. Meanwhile, Belair and Sasha Banks were the first African-American women to main event a WrestleMania.

In a few weeks, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will collide for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, and only one of them will come out on top. It remains to be seen whether Bianca can avenge her 26-second loss at the hands of Becky at WWE SummeSlam last year.

