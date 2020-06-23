Update on Charlotte Flair's condition following attack by Nia Jax on RAW

Nia Jax brutally assaulted Charlotte on tonight's RAW.

WWE has now posted an update on Flair's condition on its official website.

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair won't be forgetting tonight's edition of WWE RAW for a long time to come. She engaged in a fierce brawl with Nia Jax, followed by a hard-fought match with Asuka which ended with Charlotte tapping out to the Asuka Lock.

Things didn't end here though. While Charlotte was icing her shoulder in a backstage area, Nia Jax came out of nowhere and launched a brutal attack on The Queen. Jax ended up slamming a road case into Flair's arm in an unsettling visual. As officials were checking on a fallen Flair, Jax taunted her with a "Woooo!" and left the area.

WWE has now posted an update on Charlotte's condition following the ruthless attack, on its official website. The update stated that Charlotte is currently being evaluated for a possible injury, stemmed from Jax's attack on RAW.

Charlotte Flair might have suffered a collarbone fracture

WWE further stated that specifics of Flair's injury are still not known, but there's a possibility that she could have suffered a potential collarbone fracture. WWE will release more updates on Flair's condition as and when they become available.

Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Asuka have been involved in the RAW Women's title picture ever since Becky Lynch went on a hiatus and vacated the belt. Jax lost a title match to Asuka last week on RAW and wasn't in a good mood tonight. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops further, and how long Asuka manages to keep the belt on her shoulder.