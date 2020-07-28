Update on Charlotte Flair's surgery; future of Superstar reportedly outside WWE

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for some time now, with a reported lingering issue that she had requiring further surgery. TalkSPORT had previously reported that with her surgery, there was little chance that Charlotte Flair would compete at WWE SummerSlam, and in the update, it seems that this is still the case. In fact, it seems that for Charlotte Flair, a life outside WWE is beckoning with her looking over several offers for TV shows.

According to the report, it seems that although Charlotte Flair's surgery went well, she might not be back in WWE for a while, and in the future, might be looking for a life outside the company altogether — following the footsteps of The Rock, Dave Bautista, and John Cena.

Charlotte Flair's future could be outside WWE

According to the report by TalkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, Charlotte Flair went through surgery successfully on 25th July to correct a lingering issue. Now, with her issues behind her, it seems that The Queen still needs some recovery time before she returns to WWE RAW.

Charlotte Flair was written off television following an assault by Nia Jax backstage on RAW. The Queen lost her place on the roster. Now, Jax is back on the RAW roster and following this week's episode, appears to have engaged in a feud against Shayna Baszler.

However, for Charlotte Flair, it appears that WWE SummerSlam may no longer be possible. Whether she is able to appear at the event or not, remains to be seen.

Instead, Charlotte Flair may be looking at a future completely independent of WWE. According to the report, Charlotte is currently looking at "a few TV roles she has been offered'.

It should be noted that currently Charlotte's priority is in the world of wrestling, but she has been interested in doing other work. Recently, Ryan Satin also reported on Charlotte Flair's work outside WWE.

From what I've heard, it's not a reality show as reported. It's a scripted show with a big network. Still trying to get more details/confirmation though. https://t.co/Yw7QO3gGFK — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 14, 2020

With Charlotte Flair reportedly working on a scripted show, the report stated that Charlotte Flair is expected to be the next WWE name to crossover into mainstream media.

“Several agents have said they’d be shocked if she wasn’t the next WWE talent to cross over, but who knows. She legit loves wrestling.”

Now, the WWE Universe will see how Charlotte Flair balances her life outside WWE with her wrestling life.