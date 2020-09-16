Update on COVID-19 testing procedures in WWE and AEW

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has ensured that it is vital that various professional wrestling promotions enforce strict COVID-19 testing and safety procedures to prevent the spread of the virus. Such procedures ensure the health and well-being of their talent and staff performing at television and pay-per-view tapings during the pandemic.

A report by Wrestling INC has provided an update on how the COVID-19 testing procedures are conducted for television tapings in WWE and AEW.

According to Wrestling INC, both promotions have slightly different procedures when it comes to testing employees for COVID-19. However, it has been pointed out that if you are seeing a talent on-screen in AEW or WWE, they have been tested. This strict policy of all performers completing a COVID-19 test prior to TV tapings has led to talent becoming more relaxed about wearing masks at television tapings for both companies.

WWE's COVID-19 testing procedure

For WWE's testing procedure, talents are instructed to go to a parking garage the day prior to the television tapings. At the parking garage, talents are instructed to stay in their cars and are given a nasal swab test.

Talent then leave the garage and are sent a message, or text, later on that day/evening informing them the results of their test and if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or not.

Should the talent not test positive, they are then given plans for the show and their segments and are then scheduled for the RAW, SmackDown or pay-per-view tapings the following day at the Amway Center in the WWE ThunderDome.

Get an early look at the epic #WWEThunderDome ahead of its debut on #SmackDown TONIGHT at 8/7 C on @FOXTV! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vqsS8EUv9n — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2020

WWE's COVID-19 testing protocols have been ramped up significantly in the past few months. Prior to June, WWE had only been conducting temperature checks with talent before television tapings at the WWE Performance Center. However, now it would appear that the testing and mask wearing policy has become much more strict.

Advertisement

AEW's COVID-19 testing procedure

For AEW's testing procedure, talent are instructed to go to an off-site facility on the morning of television tapings to undergo a blood prick test. This blood prick test allows the talent to know if they have tested positive, or not, within ten minutes of taking the test.

Should the talent then pass the test, they are then given a wrist band that allows them entry to Daily's Place and are then taken to the venue for the television tapings. It was also pointed out that if a talent does not have a wrist band, there is zero chance of them being allowed entry into Daily's Place.

Gates are officially open for #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c!



We’re excited to welcome a small group of fans into our physically distant amphitheater tonight! @AEWrestling #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/RjE17mySJ1 — Daily's Place (@dailysplace) August 27, 2020

It has also been revealed that the blood prick test used by AEW is a much easier process than the nasal swab test used by WWE. However, the blood prick test is much more expensive to use and conduct.