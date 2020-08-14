Update on details of AEW letting fans in at Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the fans at home saw with some considerable astonishment, that AEW was letting their fans into the show and there were quite a few real fans around the arena at the event. This caused some controversy as this took place during a pandemic and the conditions are not really that safe to let fans into wrestling shows again. However, now, Fightful Select has reported the details of the rules and procedures that AEW followed to let their fans in to see AEW Dynamite.

Details on AEW letting fans into AEW Dynamite

Wrestling shows have not been able to have a live audience for quite a long time now and have made do with the help of their own wrestlers in the audience seats to provide somewhat of an ambience to the shows. This week's AEW Dynamite was the exception to the rule with quite a lot of fans at the show.

According to the experiences by the fans who attended the shows, AEW was making sure of everyone's safety by following certain rules and procedures.

The fans who had attended were invited to the show and it was not available through the purchase of a ticket. Masks were being enforced throughout with people patrolling the crowds to ensure that the masks were up when the people were not eating and drinking. Justin Roberts had also made an announcement encouraging the crowd to be as loud and rowdy as possible but without using any sort of profanity.

This is what fans are greeted to at the AEW show tonight. pic.twitter.com/qkbLqpoSbh — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) August 12, 2020

On television, it appeared that the fans were grouped together, but according to the report from Fightful Select, that was achieved through an illusion and they were actually spaced several rows apart from other groups.

Alongside these, a thermal temperature scanner was also used before entering the venue one at a time, while also signing a waiver that no one who was entering had been sick.

Finally, there were a lot of prohibited areas fans were not allowed to enter and they could not get into rows that they were not supposed to.