Update on injured WWE star needing time off - Reports

There was quite a lot of worry at Saturday Night's Main Event after a WWE star suffered an injury. The star was left bleeding and finished the match looking very distressed about the situation. At this time, they are still dealing with the entire occurrence, but there's a further report on whether she needs time off or not.
Chelsea Green suffered an injury during Saturday Night's Main Event, where she battled Zelina Vega to regain her WWE Women's United States Championship. Unfortunately, things didn't go her way. At one point, when Vega was trying to deliver a 619, she went through the ropes badly and her legs actually hit Green quite hard in the face. This led to her suffering a broken nose. She was bleeding freely during the ending of the match and looked quite hurt.
There was speculation that she would need to miss time as a result of the injury.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now commented on it. He said that the nose was indeed broken as a result of the 619. However, it was a clean break. The expectation is that she won't be missing any TV time after all.
Thus, while Green is hurt, she is expected to be back on WWE TV again this week.