Update on Jason Jordan's health and WWE status

Chad Gable has confirmed that his former American Alpha tag team partner, Jason Jordan, is hoping to make an in-ring return.

Jason Jordan underwent successful neck surgery in February 2018. While he has not competed in a match since the surgery, the three-time Tag Team Champion has worked behind the scenes as a WWE producer.

With uncertainty surrounding Jason Jordan’s future, Gable revealed on The Bump that his real-life friend is planning to make a comeback. He also said he is open to reforming American Alpha when his former partner returns.

“Speaking from a personal standpoint, he became one of my best friends throughout the [WWE] process and still is. It’s unfortunate what happened to him with his injury, but you never say never. He’s working on it, he’s trying to get back. And who knows, a reunion is always something I would never be against.”

I’m ready to attack this week and make huge improvements! I’ve been trying to keep my eye on the prize and look at the big picture. I’m still on the road to recovery and I’m very optimistic about getting back to where I belong! pic.twitter.com/hven7dXOFF — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 11, 2018

Jason Jordan won the NXT Tag Team titles and SmackDown Tag Team titles with Gable. He also won the RAW Tag Team titles with Seth Rollins.

When did Jason Jordan last compete in WWE?

Jason Jordan teamed with Seth Rollins

Jason Jordan’s last WWE match took place in January 2018 at the Royal Rumble. He lost the RAW Tag Team titles that night with Seth Rollins against Cesaro and Sheamus.

The match was essentially a handicap match after Jason Jordan suffered a storyline head injury in the early stages. The former American Alpha member did not even tag in one time during the match.

