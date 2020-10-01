Update on Jeff Hardy's court appearance after DWI arrest from 2019

Over a year after the incident, Jeff Hardy is finally set to appear in court to re-address the charges he faced on October 3rd, 2019 when he was caught for DWI. As you may know, Jeff Hardy has a history of DWI and for the last one, it turned into a storyline on SmackDown with Sheamus, which Hardy eventually won.

According to WrestlingInc, the court case was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Jeff Hardy was seen last year on October 3rd after reportedly getting tipped off by the police for suspected DWI.

Jeff Hardy was seen outside a store with a create of beer and he was tailed. Once the police determined that he was under the influence based on his driving, he was pulled over and admitted to being drunk.

It was also reported that Jeff Hardy admitted to having two shots of vodka before entering the vehicle and he admitted to driving impaired as well. While he refused to co-operate and provide a blood test or take a breathalyzer test, the judge issued a warrant for the police to take a blood test from him. Jeff Hardy's driver's license was suspended as a result.

This incident took place during Jeff Hardy's extensive recovery from a leg injury that kept him out of action for close to a year. When he returned to WWE TV and SmackDown, the storyline he was a part of directly addressed his personal issues - something that caused a lot of controversy and discomfort among fans.

Did WWE do right by Jeff Hardy with the Sheamus storyline?

Many fans and a few notable wrestlers such as CM Punk (Jeff Hardy's old rival) and Matt Hardy voiced their concern over WWE using Jeff Hardy's personal issues as a storyline, stating that it could trigger a relapse for the WWE legend.

Most fans seemed to think that it was wrong of WWE to use his problems for a storyline, but in a way, WWE justified it by having Jeff Hardy come out as the victor at the end of it as a sort of redemption.