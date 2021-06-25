Update on Jeff Hardy's WWE contract status - Reports

Matt and Jeff Hardy's WWE contracts were originally set to expire in 2020. But due to injuries that Jeff Hardy sustained, his contract was frozen, and time was added on.

The situation eventually led to The Charismatic Enigma coming to terms with WWE on a new deal. But how long did Jeff Hardy sign for, and how much longer is he expected to be with WWE? It appears we now have some information on that.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy's latest contract with WWE was either "restructured, re-signed or extended" in 2020, with the only new term known being that Hardy would go back to using his "No More Words" theme when the WWE Universe returns next month.

Sapp reports that Jeff Hardy's current deal runs through the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Much like the contract before, if Hardy suffers an injury between now and then, WWE can once again add time to the end of his current deal.

Jeff Hardy is with WWE for the foreseeable future

WWE hadn't used Jeff Hardy a lot on RAW until recently, where he found himself in a feud with Cedric Alexander. Whether this storyline has any long-term plans remains to be seen.

With Hardy's contract up in a year and a half, it will be interesting to see if he wants to continue wrestling once this WWE contract expires. You would have to believe one more run as The Hardyz in All Elite Wrestling would be an intriguing idea for the younger Hardy brother.

What are your thoughts on how long Jeff Hardy has left on his WWE contract? Do you think he will still want to wrestle when this current contract expires? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Greg Bush