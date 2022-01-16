Kairi Sane contract update, AEW interest

Former Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane appears to have parted ways with WWE. Her company Twitter account is deactivated, and her account now reads "former WWE Superstar."

Earlier this month, Fightful reported that Sane’s WWE contract was due to expire in February, and while there was some chance that she might re-sign, the general backstage consensus was that she'd be departing WWE.

Sane previously requested to work a Stardom event in Japan while with WWE but was denied. Fightful also reported that there's "little to no concern" in WWE about a future working relationship between Kairi and AEW.

Kairi Has Enjoyed Success in WWE

KAIRI /カイリ⚓️ @KAIRI_official 【心より御礼申し上げます】

湘南モノレール株式会社尾渡英生様

有限会社フィックスワーカー近藤真矢様

綜合警備保障株式会社様

株式会社スパイスジャングル永島司乙様

チームドラゴン選手関係者一同様

株式会社あいみ様

TridentSportsJapan様

合同会社アロハ工務店様

The former Kairi Hojo has enjoyed a great deal of success since signing with WWE back in 2016. She competed in the Mae Young Classic against the likes of Bianca Belair and Toni Storm before besting Shayna Baszler in the final match of the tournament to earn her first opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship.

After feuding with Baszler on NXT TV in 2017, Sane beat The Queen of Spades to gain her first NXT Women’s Title.

KAIRI /カイリ⚓️ @KAIRI_official

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn't because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Following her main roster call-up, Kairi Sane gained success as a member of The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka. They won the women’s tag titles, competed in the opening match of WrestleMania, and won the award for Women’s Tag Team of the Year (2019).

Where would you like to see Kairi Sane go next? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

