Kairi Sane contract update, AEW interest

Former Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane appears to have parted ways with WWE. Her company Twitter account is deactivated, and her account now reads "former WWE Superstar."
Earlier this month, Fightful reported that Sane’s WWE contract was due to expire in February, and while there was some chance that she might re-sign, the general backstage consensus was that she'd be departing WWE.
Sane previously requested to work a Stardom event in Japan while with WWE but was denied. Fightful also reported that there's "little to no concern" in WWE about a future working relationship between Kairi and AEW.
Kairi Has Enjoyed Success in WWE
The former Kairi Hojo has enjoyed a great deal of success since signing with WWE back in 2016. She competed in the Mae Young Classic against the likes of Bianca Belair and Toni Storm before besting Shayna Baszler in the final match of the tournament to earn her first opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship.
After feuding with Baszler on NXT TV in 2017, Sane beat The Queen of Spades to gain her first NXT Women’s Title.
Following her main roster call-up, Kairi Sane gained success as a member of The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka. They won the women’s tag titles, competed in the opening match of WrestleMania, and won the award for Women’s Tag Team of the Year (2019).
