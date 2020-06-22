Update on Lana's divorce from Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

The WWE RAW fans might see Lana in a very different role with her divorce with Bobby Lashley coming up.

The time might finally be coming for Lana and Bobby Lashley to have a divorce on WWE RAW.

Anirban

Bobby Lashley and Lana with Rusev

Lana and Bobby Lashley recently had a falling apart on WWE television after weeks of build-up for an ending to the storyline. It had recently become clear that Bobby Lashley was regretting his choice of marrying Lana during his feud with Rusev on WWE RAW. Now it appears, that Bobby Lashley's from Lana is finally going to happen, but it won't get as much footage as what the fans are expecting.

During a recent Facebook live session with Tom Colohue on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Facebook page, Colohue revealed that there was a chance that the divorce between Bobby Lashley and Lana might not even take place on television.

WWE RAW Superstars Bobby Lashley and Lana to be divorced

At WWE Backlash, Lana decided to not listen to what her kayfabe husband Bobby Lashley had told her, and instead of staying backstage, she made her way down to the WWE ring. Bobby Lashley was facing Drew McIntyre in an immense opportunity for the WWE Championship.

Without meaning to, Lana caused a distraction and this resulted in Bobby Lashley actually losing the match. On RAW, Bobby Lashley revealed that he wanted to divorce Lana.

According to Tom Colohue, it appears that the segment might not even take place on television.

Instead, it will happen off the television and not on WWE RAW, after which the WWE Universe will never hear about Lana being married to Bobby Lashley again.

"There is a long term story to be told between Sasha Banks and Bayley. That is why I believe they will stick with the Championships for now. Additionally, they do need to build more tag teams. There are a few more that they can build on NXT, most notably, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez who could be involved. In addition to that, Natalya and Liv Morgan were teased last week but did not seem to be long term. It looks like we are going to have a tag team between Natalya and Lana instead. It looks like Lana's divorce is going to happen all of the television. And I doubt afterward we are going to hear any mention in the future of Lana marrying Bobby Lashley."

It seems that the WWE fans may finally get to see Lana wrestle more than before, with the possibility of her entering a tag team with Natalya.