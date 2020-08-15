Update on how long WWE can use the Amway Center

It was recently revealed that WWE is set to use the Amway Center as the location for their shows going forward. At WWE SummerSlam, WWE will be moving out of the Performance Center and will start filming at the Amway Center instead.

According to the reports, this will be not only for SummerSlam but all main roster WWE shows, meaning RAW and SmackDown will be taking place outside the confines of the WWE Performance Center, which has been the home of all WWE shows for the past five months.

Now, another report has emerged, which provides an update on how long WWE is expecting to use the Amway Center.

Update on how long WWE will use Amway Center

The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida will be WWE's next location for broadcasting the main roster shows like RAW and SmackDown, as well as pay-per-views, after having used the WWE Performance Center for so long. Trucks arrived at the arena on Friday to help set up the crew for the coming shows. The debut at the stadium will happen with SummerSlam, and then the RAW and SmackDown events.

Jon Alba reported that he was told the two sides had an agreement going through October 30th, indicating that the company will at least be hosting their shows at Amway Center until that time, if not longer. Of course, this can change if the situation changes.

A rep from the City of Orlando tells me and @MyNews13 #WWE has a use agreement with Amway Center through Oct. 30 with no fans present in the building. So barring an amendment in the agreement, no live fans through October, but WWE gets arena access for all events through then.

Alba also reported the confirmation earlier with a video showing WWE's production trucks arriving at the Amway Center.

"And here’s your confirmation: #WWE loading into Amway Center. #SummerSlam and other TV will be held at the building. Video and pics from our @MyNews13 crew."

For those who may have missed, #WWE began to load in to set up its sets and production Friday morning. https://t.co/YJKkn0wT4B https://t.co/s9sRQmTelW — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 15, 2020

