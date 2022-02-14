Update on Mia Yim's in-ring return

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim has given an update on her potential return to the in-ring competition.

Yim worked with WWE between 2018 and 2021, debuting during the Mae Young Classic, wrestling with the likes of Sarah Logan and Shayna Baszler before being signed to the NXT developmental brand.

Here she would wrestle names like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair and would challenge for the NXT Women's Championship. She received her release from WWE in 2020 after an unimpressive main roster stint as Reckoning in the Retribution stable.

Yim made news recently when she and real-life partner Keith Lee tied the knot and has taken to Twitter in the wake of their wedding to give fans an update on her in-ring return.

In the tweet, Yim stated that she has held off all indie bookings until March, given her busy schedule.

"To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet.. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March" Yim said

Where Yim intends to ply her craft is as-yet unconfirmed.

Mia Yim's husband Keith Lee recently debuted for AEW

Following the wedding of the two former WWE Superstars, Mia Yim's husband Keith Lee made his debut in WWE's biggest rival, All Elite Wrestling.

Lee also received his WWE release on November 4th, 2021, and returned to wrestling television on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

Mia Yim then took to Twitter to express her excitement with the debut, posting, "That's my husband."

Are you excited to see Yim return to the ring? Where do you think she'll wrestle next?

Edited by Debottam Saha