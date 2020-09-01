Update on Mustafa Ali's position on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali's position in WWE has not been the best over the last few months. Ever since Mustafa Ali came to the main roster, he was immensely over and loved by the WWE audience. However, that is not the case at the moment, and despite being fit and ready to compete, Mustafa Ali is rarely seen on WWE television at the moment.

Ali has not been present on WWE RAW over the last few weeks after he returned to WWE RAW after nearly seven months away from the ring.

Immediately upon his return, Mustafa Ali made an impact and was even the one to team up with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to pick up a win over The Hurt Business.

However, since then, he has lost a match to Bobby Lashley and has then not even been put on the show at all.

After not being a part of this week's episode of WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali expressed his frustration with his position in WWE and let fans know that he would be on WWE Main Event.

I can do it all, even when I’m doing nothing at all. Catch me on this week’s episode of #WWEMainEvent

📸 @AnthonyCairo pic.twitter.com/dHtkpxAP82 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 1, 2020

It was reported earlier that Vince McMahon was not a fan of Mustafa Ali and had given up on pushing him. As a result, it appears that it will be some time before he gets the push that he has been waiting for.

Mustafa Ali in WWE

In an old interview, Mustafa Ali had talked about what he wanted to do in WWE and bring the focus on things that were important.

Advertisement

Much love my dude. I still got a little soul left in the tank. https://t.co/uq0lQgftEr — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 4, 2020

“WWE’s primary purpose is to entertain, but I believe, given this huge platform we have, our responsibility is to also educate,” said Ali. “I’m proud of the fact that when I’ve had the opportunity to educate and speak on matters such as this, I have. I’ve dropped lines in promos where I’ve said, ‘I’ve seen evil amongst the people that I’ve swore to protect and serve, and I’ve also seen evil amongst those that have sworn to serve and protect.’ Anything we can do to get people thinking, get people away from what they routinely believe, is key. Any time I have an opportunity to challenge the narrative or educate, I’m going to do it."

Unfortunately, Mustafa Ali has not gotten the screentime to really effect a change through WWE.