Update on MVP's injury he suffered on WWE RAW - Reports

MVP has been a strong leader for the Hurt Business in WWE, with Bobby Lashley ensuring that Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin continue to work together. TBut on this week's episode of WWE RAW, MVP suffered an injury during a six-man tag team match against Riddle and Lucha House Party.

Dave Meltzer originally reported on the injury and revealed that MVP might have blown his knee during the bout. He was helped to the back after the match by Alexander and Benjamin.

In an update to the situation, PWInsider has reported that MVP has traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, to see a doctor about his injury. Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham has often been used by other WWE Superstars for evaluations regarding injuries and surgeries. At this time, the severity of the injury is unclear.

If MVP has to miss some time due to the injury, many WWE fans might be disappointed. As the leader of the Hurt Business, MVP has been a featured player on RAW for several months, and he has been a bright spot on the show.

MVP appeared to confirm that he is suffering from an injury when he replied to a fan on Twitter. The fan had suggested that MVP had become rather slow with his signature elbow drop. But the leader of The Hurt Business took to Twitter to tell the fan that it was difficult to do the move on one one good knee.

From that comment, as well as another post on social media, it appears that MVP's knee might have suffered some damage during the match. He also appeared on RAW Talk with crutches. In doing so, he showed the WWE audience that he was ready to continue with business as usual.

You try doing it with one good knee.🤷🏽‍♂️ — MVP (@The305MVP) February 16, 2021

The Hurt Business has been in control of the RAW brand, as the group holds every main title in the men's division other than Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE United States Championship at the WWE Elimination Chamber show against Keith Lee and Riddle. Lashley has had an ongoing feud with Riddle on RAW in recent weeks, so this Triple Threat Match could be the culmination of this heated rivalry.