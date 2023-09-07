Update on outside project featuring Zelina Vega, Dakota Kai, and others 

Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai are among the latest WWE Superstars to capitalize on their popularity to start a new project outside the company. The SmackDown stars are about to release their own podcast, and Vega has provided an update on the same.

Dakota Kai is currently out of action as she is recovering from an ACL injury she suffered on an episode of SmackDown in May 2023. She recently underwent surgery and often accompanies her Damage CTRL stablemates, Bayley and IYO SKY, during their matches. Meanwhile, Vega has been making waves as part of the Rey Mysterio-led faction, LWO.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., the former Women's Tag Team Champion discussed her upcoming podcast series with close friend Dakota Kai. She mentioned that the duo was passionate about gaming, which will be their show's central theme. According to Vega, they have already shot a few episodes of Zelvx and Charlie Girl, which will be released after editing.

"We started filming right here," Vega said, pointing at the backdrop behind her. We've already filmed a few episodes and it's gonna air pretty soon. We are just going through the editing [process] because I'm such a perfectionist when it comes to things like that."

She also credited Josiah Williams for doing a great job with the podcast's production process. Williams has also worked on multiple WWE and NXT projects in the past.

"He's a genius and he's working on our stuff right now," Vega said about producer Josiah Williams. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

You can watch the entire interview below:

Dakota Kai gives an update on her injury

Dakota Kai is a former champion

Speaking on her Twitch channel, Dakota Kai gave an update on her recovery process. She also gave a tentative timeline of when fans might see her back in the ring.

"Probably, 2024, actually. I do think it's funny that a lot of people are like, 'She's not injured at all, look at her walking around.' ACL injury, it's – I haven't even learned how to jump and run again yet.”

She also said that while it may seem like a long time away, 2024 will be here in the blink of an eye. Kai has already got her calendar up for the year and could aim to win more titles upon her return.

