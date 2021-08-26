Update on Pete Dunne's contract status with WWE

According to a new report, former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne has been offered an extension on his current contract. A contract which, much like that of his fellow NXT star Adam Cole, is reportedly soon to expire.

Update On Pete Dunne's WWE Status, Contract



Fightful Select reported just a few moments ago that WWE officials - in what seems to be a theme lately - were "surprised to learn [his deal was] coming up soon," and offered the Bruiserweight a contract extension.

Fightful Select goes on to mention there's very little information on the situation beyond that. Pete Dunne was presented with a contract extension offer during SummerSlam weekend. However, there was no word on the length of the extension or any of the other potential terms.

There was also no word on whether Dunne had agreed to it or not.

Pete Dunne vs Samoa Joe

Last night on NXT, Pete Dunne confronted newly crowned NXT Champion Samoa Joe, seemingly stepping up to be the new #1 contender for that title.

Dunne is just the latest in a line of WWE stars who are quickly nearing the end of their current agreements with the company. Following what could politely be called a "tidal wave" of releases across all three brands, WWE is also scrambling to re-sign the talent they do want to showcase going forward.

Signing with WWE in 2016, Dunne was part of the initial 16-man tournament to crowd the very first NXT UK Champion. While he would come up short in the finals, losing to eventual inaugrial champion Tyler Bate, Dunne would win the title from him at NXT TakeOver: Chicago the next year.

He would hold that championship a total of 685 days - a record that he would hold until WALTER, the man who defeated him, broke it with a reign of 870 day.

Edited by Daniel Wood