Update on possible Dominik Mysterio title challenge

Rey Mysterio has hinted that he could join forces with Dominik Mysterio to challenge for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Speaking on The Bump, the three-time WWE World Champion admitted that he never expected to hold a title with his son. However, now that they have been drafted to SmackDown as a tag team, he thinks gold could be in their futures.

“There’s a lot of challenges out there for Dom and for me on SmackDown. We’ve talked about gold – something that is really in the back of our minds. What better time for us to obtain some gold as a tag team? I think that would be a dream that I did not have contemplated during this time.

“We always talked about being able to share the ring together, but when you talk about gold it could literally be right around the corner.”

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio's tag team record

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have only teamed together on two occasions so far in WWE. The first match ended in a no contest against Seth Rollins and Murphy on the August 24 episode of WWE RAW.

Six days later, the Mysterios picked up a victory over the same opponents at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio?

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were selected by SmackDown as the No. 14 draft pick on the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft. The Street Profits, meanwhile, were drafted as the No. 4 pick by the blue brand on the second night of the roster changes.

Advertisement

Unless there is a title change before Survivor Series, The Street Profits will face RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

As for Dominik Mysterio, he has not yet competed in a match since swapping RAW for SmackDown. He has, however, still appeared on Friday nights in segments involving Murphy and his sister, Aalyah Mysterio.