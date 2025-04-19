Update on the potential Donald Trump appearance at WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WrestleMania 41 is just a few hours from kick-off, and several rumors are flying around. There have even been reports suggesting that President of the United States Donald Trump could make an appearance.
The 78-year-old is familiar with WWE, having made several appearances over the years. He even has the company's former CEO, Linda McMahon, serving under him as the United States Secretary of Education.
Over the last few hours, there have been rumors suggesting that he could make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41. However, if President Trump plans to make his presence felt at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, WWE hasn't been informed about it.
According to Fightful Select, no one in the Stamford-based promotion has been told that he will be present. Furthermore, local authorities have claimed that they were not informed and are not prepared for any such presidential appearance.
The last time President Trump made a WWE appearance was back in 2013, when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is well remembered for his role at WrestleMania 23, where he headlined the show and participated in a program with Vince McMahon titled "The Battle of the Billionaires."
Regardless, while it would be exciting to see him at The Show of Shows this weekend, it remains highly unlikely.
Living Colour is expected to be at WrestleMania 41
President Donald Trump may not be at WrestleMania 41, but Living Colour's presence is expected. The band famously sang CM Punk's iconic entrance song, "Cult of Personality."
The band is in Las Vegas for a show. As such, there were a lot of theories suggesting that they could have a role to play on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
These rumors gained even more traction after Punk was confirmed for the main event of Night One. After all, it would be incredible to see him walk into his match with Living Colour playing his entrance song live.
It would be a real full-circle moment, as they also performed "Cult of Personality" live the last time The Second City Saint performed at The Show of Shows back in 2013. With that in mind, hopefully, they will be on stage tomorrow helping Punk make his entrance for his first-ever main event.