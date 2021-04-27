Update on a potential injury to Randy Orton - Reports

It sounds like Randy Orton might be dealing with an injury coming out of last week's WWE RAW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightul Select, Randy Orton suffered a "deep bruise" in his arm and shoulder area during his match with Riddle on RAW.

Sapp reports that initially, the injury didn't seem to be severe enough that it would cause Orton to miss any significant amount of time. However, he did note that he wasn't sure if the diagnosis had changed within the last few days.

Randy Orton has a bad history with shoulder issues

It's no secret that Randy Orton has had issues with his shoulder for most of his WWE career.

The hypermobility in both of Randy Orton's shoulders has caused several injuries to The Legend Killer over the years. It's just something that he'll have to deal with for the rest of his life.

With any luck, the deep bruise is more in Orton's arm than his shoulder. The last thing WWE needs right now is for Orton to take time off when its flagship show is already suffering from a lack of star power at the moment.

It seems after last week that there were plans to go forward with a feud between Riddle and Orton. However, plans change practically daily in WWE, so who knows if that's still the direction going into tonight's episode of RAW?

What Riddle does on tonight's show will probably give us a good idea of the future or lack thereof for this storyline if Orton isn't present.

Are you surprised to hear about Randy Orton's potential injury? Or did you think something was up during the match with Riddle last week on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.