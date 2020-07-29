Update regarding Kairi Sane's departure from WWE

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane had her last (for now) match with the company this week. Now we have a little more detail regarding her exit in regards to the actual final working date.

According to a report from Fightful Select (h/t to PWMania), despite the rumors of her departure floating around since earlier this Spring, this past Monday had always been the date set for Sane to leave.

Kairi Sane's departure from WWE isn't acrimonious in any way and, in fact, they are parting on very good terms. The company has given her a very nice send-off via their social media and YouTube channels, and it appears that she will even remain an ambassador of sorts for WWE in Japan. Many other WWE Superstars sent their well wishes to the former NXT Women's Champion, as well.

Kairi Sane heading back to Japan

It's been reported that Kairi Sane decided not to renew her contract with WWE as she wished to spend more time with her husband. With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel around the world and with Kairi's husband living in Japan, working for WWE would make this pretty much impossible.

During her time with WWE, she has not only won the aforementioned titles, but was also the winner of the first Mae Young Classic tournament, defeating the wrestler who would become one of her best rivals, Shayna Baszler.

Sportskeeda wishes her a safe trip home and we hope to see her in the ring again as soon as is safely possible.