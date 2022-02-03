Update on Shane McMahon's WWE departure; issues go beyond The Royal Rumble

Shane McMahon has "quietly been let go" by WWE due to his actions at The Royal Rumble. It is predicted that the impact of the saga could have serious effects in the years to come.

Shane was one of the producers of the 30-man Royal Rumble match. Reports suggest that he made quite a few last-minute changes to the main event as he wanted the plot to revolve around him. The boss's son was on the receiving end of considerable backstage heat after the Royal Rumble which left Vince with no other choice than to remove him from upcoming plans.

According to WrestleVotes, the issue with Shane McMahon goes beyond anything that happened at St. Louis on January 29th and will have a ripple effect in the year's to come.

Here is the tweet:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes This Shane McMahon story could ripple effects for years to come. It goes beyond anything that may or may not have happened Saturday night.

Vince had no choice but to let Shane McMahon go

It is being reported that Vince McMahon had no choice but to let Shane McMahon go after what he did at the Rumble.

According to a report from RSN, Shane wanted to play a major role in the Rumble match and openly buried other producers. There were a lot of changes made to the main event and the WWE roster seemed very upset with the proceedings.

According to the report, Shane was going against his father to change things which led to Vince removing him from the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

"Vince had no choice. Shane created chaos, had everyone in an uproar, pissed off everyone in the Rumble, openly buried other producers, and was changing things that Vince wanted. Vince had no other choice but to send him home." revealed RSN.

To add to that, the writers have been instructed that there will be no more creative discussions about Shane from now on.

Do you think the right decision was made? Sound off in the comments below!

