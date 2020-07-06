Update on Shayna Baszler's status in WWE ahead of RAW

Shayna Baszler's future in WWE is not at all certain ahead of WWE RAW.

Hopefully fans will soon see Shayna Baszler at the top level in WWE where she has made her name in the company.

Shayna Baszler made an impact when she first debuted on WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler's status in WWE is something that has been raising some questions with the fans. With rumors and reports stating that Vince McMahon is not confident of her abilities and does not understand her wrestling style in WWE, Shayna Baszler has disappeared from the WWE televised shows ever since she made her debut on WWE RAW. At first, it had appeared that Shayna Baszler was about to get the push of a lifetime as she went into WrestleMania 36 to battle Becky Lynch, but unfortunately, she lost her match there and ever since then has somewhat faded into the background.

Now, there are finally reports of Shayna Baszler ahead of RAW as it has been reported by PW Insider that Shayna Baszler was part of the recent tapings at WWE.

Shayna Baszler spotted at tapings ahead of WWE RAW

PW Insider is now reporting that Shayna Baszler apparently finally got to work in a match at the WWE Performance Center during the RAW tapings, where she made an appearance in a future episode of Main Event.

Seeing Shayna Baszler reduced to a talent who is appearing on WWE Main Event after her dominant run on WWE NXT as the NXT Women's Champion is shocking. However, this could be nothing more than a match from Shayna Baszler to demonstrate to Vince McMahon what she can do.

Recently there were reports that Vince McMahon had never really understood the concept of Shayna Baszler's in-ring style which resembled that of an MMA fighter and that she did not quite match the criteria that Vince McMahon was looking for. As a result, the plan that had been in place for Shayna Baszler to win the Money in the Bank briefcase to later challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's title was canceled, with Asuka winning the briefcase instead. This led to Asuka also getting the title the next night from Becky Lynch as the Women's Champion was pregnant and had to go away from WWE RAW for some time.

With that being said, hopefully, Shayna Baszler can prove herself to Vince McMahon and return to the main event level where she has flourished.