Update on The Rock's status for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - Reports

The Rock is reportedly not scheduled to be at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in January.

He has been rumored to face Roman Reigns at WWE's biggest show of the year for some time now. Next year's WrestleMania is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Great One has taken over Hollywood since moving on from professional wrestling and many fans believe that LA would be the perfect setting for The Rock to return to the ring.

According to Ringside News, The Rock will not be at the Royal Rumble on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. RSN reported that they have spoken to a "tenured member of the creative team" that has ensured them he will not be there in January.

Ringside News added that The Great One remains a "virtual lock" for WrestleMania, but likely won't be appearing at the Royal Rumble.

The Rock opens up on a dream match that never happened in WWE

The Rock recently praised legendary wrestler Macho Man Randy Savage on social media.

Macho Man had a tremendous wrestling career in both WWE and WCW. He is a two-time WWF World Heavyweight Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and won the King of the Ring tournament in 1987. Randy also won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship four times and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Rock posted on Instagram that it would have been an honor to share the ring with Macho Man while wearing sunglasses like the wrestling legend.

"That’s a Saturday wrap. Another ones bites the dust in the #ironparadise. Feelin’ Macho in my "Ohhhh Yeah" shades. Savage was always my dream match as it would’ve been an honor to share the squared circle with him."

Many fans are hoping to see The Rock, Cody Rhodes, or any other big name return at next year's Royal Rumble. Time will tell if The Great One shows up despite reports saying otherwise.

