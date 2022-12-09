Update on Triple H’s current role in NXT following WWE promotion

How much say does Triple H have in the current iteration of WWE NXT?

When Vince McMahon departed WWE in July, The Game took over as head of creative for the main roster. The change left many fans hopeful this would lead to NXT 2.0 becoming the black and gold brand of old. While it has evolved since 2.0, it hasn't transitioned as much as some people would like.

Shawn Michaels hosted an NXT Deadline media call today to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what role Triple H currently plays in the modern-day NXT, HBK said that for the most part, Hunter just lets him do his own thing with the brand.

Michaels admitted that he misses hanging out with his friend, but that needs to take a backseat due to all the current responsibilities The Game handles right now in WWE.

HBK went on to reveal that the two actually don't communicate a whole lot about what's happening in NXT because Hunter trusts him to handle things for the brand as a whole.

Should Triple H be trusting Shawn Michaels to run NXT by himself?

While it's clear that Triple H has his hands full right now between RAW and SmackDown, should he be neglecting NXT altogether?

After all, NXT is Hunter's baby. The black and gold brand proved to be very successful for WWE over the years before it was changed to the 2.0 moniker at the request of Vince McMahon.

Shawn Michaels is certainly trying his best to steer the NXT ship in the right direction, but perhaps The Game should look into giving his best friend some additional help to return NXT to the great WWE brand it once was.

Says they miss not being able to hang out much anymore since Paul is up in Connecticut and traveling most of the time now.



"I'm very fortunate he trusts me."



What do you make of Shawn Michaels' comments? Are you surprised at how seemingly hands-off Triple H is with the current iteration of WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

