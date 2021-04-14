Update on Triple H's in-ring WWE contract status

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. A 14-time world champion, Triple H has done it all in the business as an in-ring performer and now holds a crucial management position in WWE.

However, Triple H has still not officially announced his in-ring retirement and laces up his wrestling boots on rare occasions.

Apart from his executive contract, Triple H also has a talent contract with WWE. The recently released Schedule 14A paperwork from WWE has now revealed the status of Triple H's WWE contract as a performer. His current contract runs until March 30, 2022. It is to be noted that he could always sign a new contract.

“Paul Levesque. We have a booking agreement with Mr. Levesque which currently runs until March 30, 2022, and thereafter extends for successive one-year periods unless either party gives notice of nonextension at least 90 days prior to the expiration date. Under this agreement, Mr. Levesque is entitled to a minimum guaranteed annual payment of $1 million which the Company is entitled to recoup from all payments under the agreement including pay for performing in live and televised events and royalties for merchandise sold utilizing Mr. Levesque’s name and/or likeness.”

AJ Styles wanted to face Triple H at WrestleMania this year

Fans were expecting Triple H to be back for a match at WrestleMania 37, but that did not happen. During an interview with talkSPORT, Triple H revealed that RAW Superstar AJ Styles wanted to face him at WrestleMania 37 this year:

“He pestered with me every time I saw him! He would ask me about it and ask me about my schedule and as we got closer, man, I’ve said this before, getting ready for WrestleMania is a different thing. And the older you get, the harder it gets. Doing this once a year or once every couple of years, especially now, is not an easy task. You try to stay in the best shape you can, but that’s not ‘WrestleMania shape.’"

Triple H last wrestled for WWE earlier this year on an edition of Monday Night RAW. He appeared as a last-minute replacement for then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

He took on Randy Orton in the main event of the show. The match ended in a no-contest after a bizarre interference from Alexa Bliss.