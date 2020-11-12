Update on the upcoming notorious Dark Side of the Ring wrestling docuseries

As has been reported previously, Vice TV has renewed Dark Side of the Ring wrestling docuseries for a third season, which will be premiering in 2021. Unlike all previous editions of Dark Side of the Ring, the third season of the series will feature 14 episodes.

However, with 2020 coming to an end, it appears that there is a lot that is still to be confirmed by the producers of the show.

Update on Dark Side of the Ring wrestling docuseries

According to a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc), the producers of the show have finalized content for eight of the episodes and not that of all 14 yet.

Meltzer is going to be a part of the next season as he was interviewed for it. He revealed that the producers of the show were still looking for different ideas for the other six episodes that are yet to be confirmed.

A few wrestling ideas have been dropped by the producers already, as they did not 'seem viable', and might not do good numbers on US television. he went on to report that they are looking for some 'cool' stories, and are not afraid to do stories that are not going to be that marketable to the US audience.

The episodes that have been confirmed, include topics such as the following.

The controversial Collision in Korea, where WCW and NJPW jointly worked together to produce a pay-per-view in North Korea in 1995.

The strained relationship between Grizzly Smith and his son

The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW manager, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

The unfortunate passing of Brian Pillman at the age of 35

Dave Meltzer went on to speculate with the possible other topics that the series may explore. One of the topics that they talked about was the 'hostage situation' that seemingly took place in Saudi Arabia after the WWE Crown Jewel wrestling show in November of 2019. Given that four former WWE Superstars, The Good Brothers and FTR, who were there have now been released from the company, this could be a possible episode as well.

For the moment, a few topics for the episodes remain unconfirmed.