Update on Vince McMahon's potential in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Vince McMahon could make his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 as part of Austin Theory's match with Pat McAfee. It was reported last month that The Chairman was listed on the internal schedule for The Show of Shows.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that the initial plans for the McAfee match had changed, as WWE teased that Theory was going to make an announced appearance on Pat's show.

“Obviously, from the 2/28 RAW, where Theory talked about McAfee perhaps attacking Vince McMahon and he’ll be there to help McMahon if that happened to him on the 3/3 episode of McAfee’s show. Then nothing at all transpired and Theory wasn’t even there, indicating a major change in plans,” wrote Meltzer.

Meltzer added that there were talks about Vince McMahon being added to the match at WrestleMania to make it a handicap match. However, it's likely that he will simply observe the bout at ringside.

“What appears to be the idea is that there will be an angle to get McMahon into the match, likely overseeing the match and being at ringside rather than it being a handicap match, although that has been talked of as well,” Melzter continued.

When was Vince McMahon's last wrestling match in WWE?

Although Vince is a former WWE and ECW Champion and one of the greatest villains in the history of the industry, he isn't a wrestler. However, he's had numerous matches throughout his career with legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

His last match in the company was at WrestleMania 26 when he fought Bret "The Hitman" Hart in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack match. If the 76 year old competes at WrestleMania, it'll truly be a sight to behold.

