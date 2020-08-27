Update on Wade Barrett's future in WWE announced

Wade Barret made his return to WWE after leaving the company back in 2016 on this week's episode of WWE NXT. Now, there is an update on Wade Barrett's status with the company and his future with the company might be a bit of good news for wrestling fans amidst the pandemic.

Wade Barrett performed as a guest commentator at the NXT arena of Full Sail University, as he filled in for the missing Mauro Ranallo. He joined Vic Joseph, and they were joined by Beth Phoenix, who has been commentating from home, as she has done throughout the pandemic. At the end of this week's episode, Barrett provided an update on his future in WWE.

Wade Barrett to appear again next week; further update on WWE future

Wade Barrett announced that he will be back at the WWE NXT commentary table against for NXT Super Tuesday next week. Next week's episode is taking place on Tuesday, instead of the usual timeslot of Wednesday, due to the NHL playoffs, which are airing on the USA Network.

As if that were not enough to fuel rumors about Barrett's future with WWE after his return to the company following four years' absence, WWE has also officially added Wade Barrett's bio to their website once again.

His bio and profile was added to the list of current WWE Superstars, and his profile had the NXT logo next to it. Whether this is temporary or not remains to be seen, but with WWE making this move, it could be that Wade Barrett's return is more permanent than it would first appear.

For now, this is nothing more than speculation with the future revealing what could happen.

Advertisement

Wade Barrett is fondly remembered by the WWE Universe for his run in WWE as the leader of The Nexus, and later, winning the King of the Ring. However, it's his run as Bad News Barrett that saw him really gain popularity among the WWE fans. He left the company in 2016 and has focused on his career outside the ring, as well as different roles in wrestling companies that did not include an in-ring run.

If Wade Barrett does return to WWE full-time, it will be interesting to see what role he pursues for the company.