Update on WWE audiences for upcoming shows; details on NXT Superstars' pay for attendance

WWE audiences are always a critical part of any proper wrestling show.

With this addition to WWE shows, the authority are hoping to liven up proceedings.

The current pandemic has really thrown a wrench into the plans for WWE as well as quite a lot of other companies, who are suffering in the wake of the spread of Covid-19. While companies have had to adjust their plans, WWE had to deal with putting on empty stadium shows, with even WrestleMania taking place without a live audience.

Drew McIntyre would win the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar in front of an empty arena.

Recently, the company looked to fix the issue by having NXT Superstars as a part of the crowd, to help liven up proceedings. In a report from Fightful Select, WWE's policies regarding their audience for the foreseeable future have now been revealed, with NXT Superstars making up the live crowd for television tapings.

WWE has NXT Superstars in the audience for tapings; update on payment they are receiving

Recent episodes of WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have shown that WWE has made the decision to have NXT Superstars and other developmental talents from the Performance Center be present as the live crowd. From reports, it has also emerged that they are instructed to cheer and be loud to make up for the lack of a real audience, thereby helping WWE's television shows get the ambiance that they have been lacking.

This tactic has been used almost continuously by All Elite Wrestling from the very first day, and now it appears that WWE also plans to continue this for the foreseeable future.

You can see the audience in the background during Drake Maverick's tournament final match with El Hijo del Fantasma.

According to the report on Fightful Select, NXT wrestlers have been called on to be a part of the audience for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, WWE Backlash, as well as RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in the coming weeks. This means that they will be working Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and the following Sunday, for the tapings.

In what is rather an unfortunate update, the report also stated that there is currently no additional pay for these appearances that the talents are making. While developmental talents are still taking their classes, most of this is digital tape study with coaches.

This appears to be the manner in which things will be continuing for a while, although there have been reports that WWE is determined to host WWE SummerSlam in front of a live crowd, with them even postponing the show to September if required.

The future is not quite clear at the moment, due to the unprecedented nature of the current circumstances, but the upcoming months will help to make things clear.