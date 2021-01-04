Update on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's battle with COVID-19

In the new year, the wrestling world rang with some bad news as WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in December following a virtual signing. This was the last thing the WWE Universe wanted to hear to kick-off 2021.

Foley had been quarantining for most of December and missed Christmas with his family. Anyone who knows the former WWE Champion knows how devastating something like that would have to be for Foley to handle.

I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days.



Please continue to take this virus seriously - mask up, social distance, look out for one another.



Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year. pic.twitter.com/WFcM8iuUmi — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 2, 2021

Mick Foley participated in The Undertaker's farewell at WWE Survivor Series

Earlier today, Mick Foley released a Facebook statement revealing that he is no longer contagious and will be checking out tomorrow. This is fantastic news as it could have been a lot worse. The following is Foley's complete message to the WWE Universe.

"I tested positive for the coronavirus following a December 12 virtual signing. As soon as I learned that I had been exposed and even before the test result, I began isolating myself in a hotel room – and have been here for 19 days. I am no longer contagious and will be checking out tomorrow. Fortunately, my symptoms were not too serious - body aches and headache for a few days, followed by loss of my sense of smell, and just within the last few days, my hearing has been affected. Worse than the physical symptoms were missing the holidays with my family - Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's. I tried to do my best to be safe these past ten months, but looking back on it, there were several occasions where I did let my guard down.

"Since mid-March, I have only done four virtual signings, two personal appearances, two guest appearances on reality shows, and my appearance on WWE Raw at The Undertaker's farewell. In 2019, I flew 150,000 miles on Delta Airlines – in addition to tens of thousands more on other airlines. In 2020, I flew less than 10,000. Still, there were several occasions where I could have been more careful. Moving forward, I will do my best to do better. I hope all of us can do a little better for as long as it takes to put this terrible pandemic behind us.

"I appreciate all the well wishes and prayers that I have always received on social media. I'm lucky… things could have been worse. In a little bit of good news, enthusiasm on Cameo in December resulted in my being able to donate $5,000 to the Daniela Conte Foundation - a foundation created by the parents of an extraordinary little girl who was lost way too soon.

"To learn more about Daniela and the foundation formed in her honor, you can check out my Facebook post from December 23rd at https://www.facebook.com/RealMickFoley/posts/4239202632776509"

Foley to turned a negative into a positive by being able to donate $5,000 to Daniela Conte Foundation thanks to the work the WWE Hall of Famer did on Cameo in December. It's nice to get good news early on in 2021.