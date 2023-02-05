Update on WWE NXT talent to wrestle for independent promotions - Reports

WWE has reportedly changed its policy on NXT talent performing at independent wrestling promotions.
According to the announcement, the Stamford-based promotion has agreed to let NXT stars work for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. NXT star Ivy Nile will wrestle at the WWE Hall of Famer's Reality of Wrestling event in Texas.
This is intriguing because the company prefers to keep its talent to itself, which is the start of a new trend. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Bryan Alvarez has now reported that the company will allow its NXT talent to compete on select independent promotions and dates in the future. This is a significant shift in policy from the previous administration.
It is still being determined which other independent promotions have been approved. We have to wonder if some indie companies will be given preferential treatment over others.
After all, Reality of Wrestling is owned by Booker T. Hence, the company is not only doing the Hall of Famer a favor, but they also know that Ivy Nile will be in good hands.
WWE's move is both logical and long overdue. It gives the developing talent more reps while allowing them to work in front of different audiences.
What do you think of the company's updated policy on NXT stars performing on the indie circuit? Sound off in the comments section below.
Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror?
Cody Rhodes
Sami Zayn
The Rock
Other
21036 votes