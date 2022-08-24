Update on WWE's booking for Toxic Attraction before Gigi Dolin's injury - Reports

Toxic Attraction was recently forced to withdraw from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament due to an injury to Gigi Dolin.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dolin, alongside her partner, Jacy Jayne, was reportedly booked to appear on this week's Monday Night RAW.

However, the injury to Dolin forced WWE to make last-minute changes. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions' withdrawal means that a Second Chance Fatal-Four Way Match will determine their replacement in the tournament.

During last week's episode of SmackDown, the Toxic Attraction duo made their main roster debut. They secured a win over Natalya and Sonya Deville to secure their spot in the next round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Dolin and Jayne were set to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, but the babyfaces will now square off against a new set of opponents. The participants for the Fatal Four-Way Match are yet to be revealed.

The Toxic Attraction members recently reacted to Gigi Dolin's injury

In response to Gigi Dolin's injury, all three members of Toxic Attraction took to Twitter to send out their heartfelt reactions.

Mandy Rose, who is yet to join her stablemates on the main roster, tweeted a sad-faced emoji.

Rose's reaction can be seen below:

Without briefing much, Jacy Jayne and Dolin herself also reacted to the news. Their reactions can be checked out below:

On this week's RAW, the duo of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai progressed to the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. They defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka to advance.

Dolin and Jayne were presumably going to meet Bayley's stablemates in competition. The trio made their presence known during Dolin and Jayne's main roster debut on SmackDown.

It now remains to be seen when Toxic Attraction will make their return to in-ring competition and how long Dolin will be sidelined.

