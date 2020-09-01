Stu Bennett aka Wade Barrett had a run in WWE from 2010-2015 that many felt didn't live up to its true potential. Many fans felt that Wade Barrett had main event star potential, but it didn't work out the way many had hoped.

Regardless, Wade Barrett left WWE on his own terms and spent time away from wrestling before returning for a one-off with Lucha Underground before the promotion shut doors.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Wade Barrett's presence in wrestling was that of a commentator for the NWA. Last week, he made his return to WWE TV after four years on the commentary desk for NXT. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE and Wade Barrett are now in negotiation stages to work out a full-time return to WWE. Unfortunately, it will only be in the commentary role and not as an in-ring performer:

"Stu Bennett aka Wade Barrett met with WWE officials and is currently negotiating a full-time return to the company as an announcer, PWInsider.com has confirmed."

PWInsider further stated that there's interest in possibly bringing in Wade Barrett as a commentator for NXT UK. Johnson said that there was interest in Wade Barrett from WWE's side from early 2020. But the indication was that the interest in bringing him in wasn't for him to return as a competitor.

Will Wade Barrett ever be open to an in-ring return for WWE?

While WWE fans would love to see Wade Barrett return to the ring again in 2020, it appears to be a case where he's simply past that stage of his career. His presence in wrestling has been minimal for the last few years.

Wade Barrett's commentary appearance on NXT last week may have essentially been a trial, with the indication that he wasn't on contract when he appeared. The idea seems to be for Wade Barrett to be a staple on the NXT or NXT UK commentary booth, but given how things change in WWE, his position and brand could change at any point (the Draft sometimes features a shake-up in the commentary team as well).

In honour of #WadeBarrett's commentary debut on #WWENXT, have a look back at his in-ring career! pic.twitter.com/z6P8282a9q — WWE UK (@WWEUK) August 28, 2020

It will be interesting to see Wade Barrett make a full-time return to WWE in a new role. At 40 years old, Wade Barrett has spent much of his time on acting endeavors.